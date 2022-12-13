Scorpio Tankers FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.88 (+473.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $430.07M (+211.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STNG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
