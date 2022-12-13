Spotify pulls back from live audio with show cancellations

Dec. 13, 2022 12:44 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Music Streaming Service Spotify Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is pulling back from live audio production, canceling a number of shows including those under contract for more.
  • That represents a bit of a withdrawal from a once promising growth area that took off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Deux Me After Dark, Doughboys: Snack Pack, The Movie Buff and A Gay in the Life - essentially live podcasts - have ended runs, while The Fantasy Footballers and The Ringer MMA Show live on, Bloomberg reports.
  • The company will pay out the entirety of agreements on canceled programs, according to that report.
  • Spotify acquired the maker of the Locker Room app, Betty Labs, in March 2021 with rival live-audio app Clubhouse then ascendant. With a plan to take Locker Room beyond sports, it launched it as Greenroom in June 2021.
  • Earlier this year, Spotify (SPOT) rebranded Greenroom as Spotify Live and integrated it into its main Spotify app.

