Nordson FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dec. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.33 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $652.24M (+8.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NDSN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 4 downward revisions.

