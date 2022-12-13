BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded on Tuesday consumer finance stocks Affirm Holding (NASDAQ:AFRM), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) as Capital One's (COF) mid-quarter update in November "suggested weakening conditions among U.S. consumers."

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) dropped 5.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading, Synchrony (SYF) slipped 0.6%, and Discover (DFS) managed a 0.4% gain.

The prospect of higher unemployment with interest rates still rising, pressure is likely to increase over the next few quarters. "Strong loan growth over the past 18 months also set the stage for credit losses to increase prospectively," Kupferberg wrote in a note to clients.

Stocks in his coverage that have the most significant combination of exposure to consumer credit risk and lower-income consumer spending are Affirm (AFRM), Discover (DFS), and Synchrony (SYF). Therefore, he downgraded Affirm and Synchrony to Neutral from Buy and Discover to Underperform from Buy.

In the payments sector, Kupferberg favors stocks with the highest degree of EPS visibility. Those include Fiserv (FISV), Mastercard (MA), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), and Visa (V), all rated Buy. Looking ahead to potential macro improvement in 2024, higher growth names with more leverage to economic recovery are Buy-rated Block (SQ) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR).

Among the stocks the analyst downgraded, the SA Quant systems has a Sell rating on Affirm (AFRM) and a Strong Buy on Synchrony (SYF). Discover (DFS) and Shift4 (FOUR) have Buy ratings; Fiserv (FISV), PayPal (PYPL), Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) get Neutral ratings.

SA contributor Ian Bezek recently discussed Discover's (DFS) massive share buyback at a rock-bottom valuation