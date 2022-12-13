Binance resumes USDC stablecoin withdrawals after brief halt

Dec. 13, 2022 12:50 PM ETUSCoin USD (USDC-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Binance has resumed withdrawals of dollar-pegged stablecoin USD Coin (USDC-USD) following a brief suspension earlier on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency exchange wrote in a Twitter post.
  • That implies the recently conducted token swap involving USDC (USDC-USD) has been completed. A token swap refers to one crypto being swapped for another without using fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar.
  • Changpeng Zhao, the firm's CEO, noted an increase in USDC (USDC-USD) withdrawals, taking to Twitter that Binance saw ~$1.4B net withdrawals during the session.
  • "We have seen this before. Some days we have net withdrawals; some days we have net deposits. Business as usual for us," he said, adding that it's likely a "good idea to 'stress test withdrawals' on each CEX [centralized exchange] on a rotating basis."
  • In November, Binance halted deposits of Tether (USDT-USD) and USDC stablecoins on the Solana network.

