The U.S. Department of Energy said Tuesday that scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory achieved on Dec. 5 a fusion ignition that could pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power.

It's the "first controlled fusion experiment in history to reach this milestone, also known as scientific energy breakeven, meaning it produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it," the DOE said in a statement.

While any commercial use of the technology could still be decades away, it represents a significant achievement in developing zero carbon energy production. In addition, the advantage to fusion energy is it doesn't produce long-lived radioactive waste like current fission-based nuclear energy plants do.

"We have had a theoretical understanding of fusion for over a century, but the journey from knowing to doing can be long and arduous. Today’s milestone shows what we can do with perseverance," said Dr. Arati Prabhakar, the President's chief adviser for Science and Technology and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

LLNL's experiment surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output, demonstrating for the first time a most fundamental science basis for inertial fusion energy, the DOE said.

On Tuesday afternoon, energy stocks were the strongest sector of the S&P 500 Index, up 1.7%.

The Financial Times first reported on Sunday that the DOE lab had achieved the milestone.