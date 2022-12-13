Twitter alternative Post News seeking $250M valuation - report
Dec. 13, 2022
- Post News, a startup Twitter competitor, is said to be seeking to raise $50 million at a $250 million valuation.
- Post News, which is headed by former Waze CEO Noam Bardin, is telling possible investors that has it over 100,000 accounts and another 400,000 potential users on a waitlist, according to an Axios report.
- The funding push comes as Post News may be trying to take advantage of issues with Twitter (TWTR) after Elon Musk's recent $44 billion takeover. Twitter also faces competition from former President Donald Trump's Truth Social app, which is going public through SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC).
- Post News has raised seed funding from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, according to Axios. The famed VC firm also invested $250 million in Musk's purchase of Twitter.
- On Thursday it was reported that Twitter may raise price of Twitter Blue service for iPhone users.
