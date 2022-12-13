Patria Investments divests two infrastructure portfolio investments for $1.4B
Dec. 13, 2022 1:21 PM ETPatria Investments Limited (PAX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) stock gained 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading as the alternative asset manager agreed to divest of two of its infrastructure portfolio investments that's expected to generate $1.4B for in proceeds for investors in its Infrastructure Fund III.
- The divestments featured ODATA, a Brazilian data center service provider, and Entrevias, a toll road operator in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
- The move comes after Patria (PAX) said on December 1 it sold 55% of its stake in concession company Entrevias Concessionária de Rodovias to VINCI, a player in concessions, energy and construction.
- The $1.7B Infrastructure Fund III, which has invested in 10 portfolio companies, now has five active investments amid its divestment phase. As of September 30, the 2013 vintage fund has achieved a gross multiple of invested capital of 2.1x and a net internal rate of return of 13%, resulting in $127M of net accrued performance fees.
- In the beginning of December, Patria launched a new venture capital strategy.
