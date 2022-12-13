WWE icon Vince McMahon reportedly faces new abuse allegations

Dec. 13, 2022

  • Former World Wrestling Entertainment Chief Executive Vince McMahon is reportedly facing new demands from two women who have accused the wrestling industry mogul of sexual assault.
  • One of the women, a former wresting referee, is said to be seeking $11.75M in damages after accusing McMahon of raping her more than 30 years ago. McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE (NYSE:WWE) in June, and retired from the company in July.
  • According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, a lawyer for former wresting referee Rita Chatterton sent a demand letter on Nov. 3 to McMahon's lawyers seeking the $11.75M in damages.
  • In late November, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne said in a research note that WWE's (WWE) share gains this year have largely been due to anticipation of the company's renewal of its rights in the United States.

