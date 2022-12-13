Cinemark expanding number of theaters showing college football playoffs

  • No. 3 U.S. cinema chain Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is keeping up with a pandemic-era initiative to find new uses for theaters, expanding a deal with ESPN (NYSE:DIS) to show the College Football Playoff games at its venues.
  • Citing success from last year, Cinemark says it's expanding the theater count showing the Dec. 31 playoff semifinals (the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl) and the Jan. 9 national championship game.
  • Viewers can reserve seats to see the games in theaters by purchasing a $10 concessions voucher, and Cinemark launched sales Tuesday.
  • "Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer college football fans an opportunity to watch this year’s most anticipated games in our immersive, shared environment, especially given the enthusiasm we saw in our theaters last year,” said Cinemark's Chief Marketing and Content Officer Wanda Gierhart Fearing.

