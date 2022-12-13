Inspire Medical nears eight-month high as KeyBanc issues bullish call
Dec. 13, 2022 1:35 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- MedTech company Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) added ~7% Tuesday after KeyBanc Capital Markets launched its coverage with an Overweight recommendation citing its growth prospects in an underpenetrated market.
- The analysts led by Matthew Mishan argue that Inspire Medical (INSP), which markets a neurostimulation technology called Inspire system to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is "well-positioned to meet or exceed revenue growth expectations."
- Issuing a $287 per share target on the stock, the team highlights the low penetration of its approach for OSA in a market with a high number of potential patients and multiple barriers to entry that could offer durable competitive advantages.
- "Various catalysts appear already in place to support a 30%+ growth outlook," the analysts wrote, using a ~85% gross margin to predict strong operating leverage and expecting the stock to trade at a premium to high-growth peers.
- Wall Street has remained bullish on Inspire Medical (INSP) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts in line with Seeking Alpha Author ratings. However, Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated INSP as a Strong Buy.
Comments