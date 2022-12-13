BeiGene says Brukinsa bests J&J's Imbruvica in progression-free survival for leukemia
Dec. 13, 2022
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) said that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) demonstrated better progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for chronic and small lymphocytic leukemia.
- Data from a phase 3 trial showed that at 24 months, PFS for those on Brukinsa was 78.4% compared to 65.9% for Imbruvica.
- Brukinsa patients also had a higher overall response rate: 80.4% vs. 72.9%.
- BeiGene also said treatment discontinuation was lower with Brukinsa as well as fewer cardiac events.
- The FDA is slated to make a decision on Brukinsa for the new leukemia indications by Jan. 20, 2023.
- Imbruvica is marketed by J&J's (JNJ) Janssen's division and AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Pharmacyclics subsidiary.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views BeiGene (BGNE) as a hold with high marks for growth and momentum.
