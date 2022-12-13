Aspen Technology partners with Aramco for new carbon capture & utilization software

Dec. 13, 2022 1:48 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN), ARMCOBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Aramco office in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Saudi Aramco to introduce a new modelling and optimization software for capital intensive industries to achieve practical and economic solutions for carbon capture and utilization.
  • The new solution is based on technology developed by Aramco collaboratively with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology.
  • Aramco, through its subsidiary Saudi Aramco Technologies Company has licensed the technology to AspenTech as part of its broader capabilities to optimize carbon emissions reduction.

