Aspen Technology partners with Aramco for new carbon capture & utilization software
Dec. 13, 2022 1:48 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN), ARMCOBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Saudi Aramco to introduce a new modelling and optimization software for capital intensive industries to achieve practical and economic solutions for carbon capture and utilization.
- The new solution is based on technology developed by Aramco collaboratively with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology.
- Aramco, through its subsidiary Saudi Aramco Technologies Company has licensed the technology to AspenTech as part of its broader capabilities to optimize carbon emissions reduction.
Comments