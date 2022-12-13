Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday said it had delivered 48 commercial airplanes in November, bringing the yearly total to 411. Last month’s deliveries included six of the company’s 787 Dreamliners.

The manufacturer delivered 32 of its 737 MAX single-planes during the month, raising this year’s total to 333. Boeing (BA) needs to deliver 42 more 737 MAX jets to hit its current target of 375 shipments. The company revised that target twice this year.

Boeing (BA) last month received orders for 21 planes, bringing the total through the end of November to 571 net orders.

The company today received an order for 100 of its 787 Dreamliners from United Airlines, which also has an option to buy another 100 jets. The Dreamliners are expected to be delivered from 2024 to 2032, the carrier said.

United also exercised options to buy 737 MAX aircraft for delivery from 2024 to 2026, and ordered 56 more for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

“The deal is valued between $37 billion and $47.5 billion at list prices, but after standard discounts is worth $16.2 billion to $22 billion with options for 100 more Dreamliners potentially adding another $11 billion to $16 billion in value,” Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai said by email.

Dreamliners come in different sizes and have an average list price of $300 million, Boeing’s most recent public data show. United’s (UAL) agreement lets the carrier choose from the three versions of the aircraft.

The landmark order from United (UAL) comes several months after Boeing (BA) resumed shipments of the Dreamliner, which had been mostly halted for almost two years because of regulatory and manufacturing issues.