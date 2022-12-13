Ford increases production capacity for electric F-150 truck

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) boosted production capabilities for the electric F-150 Lightning by adding a third manufacturing shift to its Michigan plant that makes the EV truck.

The Detroit automaker is aiming for the plant to have capacity of 150K units a year by next fall. Ford has sold 13,258 F-150 Lightnings through the first eleven months of the year.

The new shift started in November and the plant is now running three rotating crews of workers on ten-hour shifts seven days a week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ford F-150 Lighting won Motor Trend's Truck of the Year award by beating out the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Ram 2500 and Toyota Tundra.

Spotlight on Ford: Since July 1, shares of Ford (F) have managed the fifth best return in the automobile sector with a 14% gain. Ford (F) also trades with one of the lowers forward price-to-earnings ratios in the sector and the fourth highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating.