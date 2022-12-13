Ford increases production capacity for electric F-150 truck

Dec. 13, 2022 2:14 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments

Ford F-150 Lightning fleet display. Ford offers the F150 Lightning all-electric truck in Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum models.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) boosted production capabilities for the electric F-150 Lightning by adding a third manufacturing shift to its Michigan plant that makes the EV truck.

The Detroit automaker is aiming for the plant to have capacity of 150K units a year by next fall. Ford has sold 13,258 F-150 Lightnings through the first eleven months of the year.

The new shift started in November and the plant is now running three rotating crews of workers on ten-hour shifts seven days a week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ford F-150 Lighting won Motor Trend's Truck of the Year award by beating out the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Ram 2500 and Toyota Tundra.

Spotlight on Ford: Since July 1, shares of Ford (F) have managed the fifth best return in the automobile sector with a 14% gain. Ford (F) also trades with one of the lowers forward price-to-earnings ratios in the sector and the fourth highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.