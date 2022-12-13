Albemarle to invest $180M for advanced lithium technology facility in North Carolina
Dec. 13, 2022 2:20 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) said Tuesday it acquired a location in Charlotte, North Carolina, where it will invest at least $180M to establish the Albemarle Technology Park.
- The facility is for novel materials research, advanced process development, and acceleration of next-generation lithium products to market.
- Albemarle (ALB) expects innovations from the site to enhance lithium recovery, improve production, and introduce new forms of lithium to enable breakthrough levels of battery performance.
- The company was awarded an ~$13M incentive package from North Carolina to develop the advanced lithium materials research, process development, and product innovation facility in Mecklenburg County, Charlotte.
- The package is part of a Job Development Investment Grant supporting a portion of Albemarle's (ALB) investment to transform the former IBM and Flextronics facility.
- Initial occupancy of the new facility is expected by early 2025 and completion of the ATP campus by late 2026.
- Albemarle (ALB) was earlier awarded an ~$150M grant from the U.S. Dept. of Energy to support construction of a lithium concentrator facility in Kings Mountain.
Comments