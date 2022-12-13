Traders and economists are widely expecting the Federal Open Market Committee to dial back its rate hike on Wednesday by 25 basis points to a 50-bp increase, bringing its federal funds rate target rate to 4.25%-4.50%.

It's not a difficult call to make. Late in November, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the "time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting." The lower-than-expected increase in November's consumer price index supports the narrative for a slower pace of rate hikes this month.

"This [the CPI report] will not affect the Fed’s decision to go 50 (bps) tomorrow," said 22V Research's Gerard MacDonnell. "But it does raise the odds that they strongly telegraph that the base case is a further slowing early in the year."

Stepping down rate hikes

The expected 50-bp hike contrasts with the 75-bp hikes implemented at each of the four previous meetings. In less than a year, the central bankers cranked up their key rate by 3.75 percentage points, from the near-zero level that had stayed in place for two years.

Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, also doesn't expect the recent tamer inflation reports to change the Fed's decision on Wednesday. "Lower inflation in November and December may slow Fed hikes early next year, but likely won't have an effect on this month's meeting, which is already baked in," he said.

The Fed's key rate is closely watched because it influences interest rates throughout the economy. For consumers, rising interest rates make it more expensive to take out a mortgage, carry a balance on credit cards, or get a loan to buy a car. For businesses, it increases the cost of bank loans and for raising capital in the debt markets.

Pause in the offing

Hank Smith, director, head of investment strategy at Haverford Trust, also expects a 50-bp hike on Wednesday, a 25-bp rate increase in February and possibly another quarter-point hike in March. Then "we're going to have a pause and allows for the lag effects of this monetary tightening to play through," he said in an interview with Seeking Alpha. But one thing the Fed won't call it is a pivot. "And whatever the terminal rate is — whether it's five, five and a quarter percent — it's going to stay there for a period of time, most likely through 2023.

The FOMC members will issue their latest expectations of the fed funds rate for the next couple of years with the Summary of Economic Projections. At September's meeting, the Fed official's median expectation was for 4.4% by the end of 2022 and 4.6% by the end of 2023.

RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas expects the median dot-plot forecast to rise to 5.125% for next year vs. the consensus forecast of 4.875%. "While we are holding to our forecast of a peak between 5% and 5.25%, it would not be any surprise if the major takeaway following the release of November inflation data on Tuesday and the Fed forecast on Wednesday is a risk of a peak above 5.5% despite the softer economic outlook," he said.

Keep an eye too on the Fed's forward guidance in its policy statement. In November's statement, the FOMC said it expects "ongoing increases" will be "appropriate." Look for any language suggesting the FOMC will be open to pausing the rate in upcoming meetings.

Opposing forces

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that a split has emerged in the FOMC between the doves, who want to pause soon to assess the effects of the hikes already implemented, and the hawks, who worry that stopping too soon risks the potential for '70s-like inflation.

Haverford Trust leans to the hawkish side, "because the Fed does not want to make the mistakes of the the 1970s," when stop-and-go policy only fueled inflation higher, Smith said.

As for how will the Fed's policy affects investing, Smith expects continued volatility in equity and fixed income markets. His outlook is for a mild and brief recession in mid-2023.

Haverford Trust's biggest sector weighting is in healthcare. "It is still the beneficiary of the re-opening trade because there is still is pent-up demand for medical procedures," Smith said. healthcare earnings also hold up will during recessions. "That's been our largest sector-weighting throughout 2022 and we anticipate that continuing into 2023."

He also points to consumer staples, where earnings tend to hold up better during economic slowdowns.

On the fixed income side, "we're keeping our duration a little bit lower than our benchmark, which is the intermediate benchmark," he said. The firm expects there will be better opportunities to extend maturities.

Last week, SA contributor Lawrence Fuller discussed the ace up the Fed's sleeve