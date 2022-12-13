VectivBio initiated at buy at Jefferies on promise for intestinal disease candidate
Dec. 13, 2022 2:40 PM ETVectivBio Holding AG (VECT)TAKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jefferies has initiated VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) with a buy saying that its GLP2 candidate apraglutide "could revolutionize short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS- IF) by achieving/accelerating independence from IV nutrition."
- The firm has an $18 price target (115% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Chris Howerton noted that data so far indicates that apraglutide has "outsized efficacy" over other GLP2 analogs "in a population previously considered unreachable."
- He said that the only approved drug for the condition, Takeda Pharmaceutical's (TAK) Gattex (teduglutide) requires daily injections and modest quality of life improvements Apraglutide, however, is only given once a week and has shown superior efficacy.
- Howerton gives the candidate a 60% probability of success with risk-adjusted peak sales of $750M.
Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives VectivBio (VECT) a hold rating with strong marks for momentum and growth.
