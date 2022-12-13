Cleveland-Cliffs hikes prices for rolled steel products by $50
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) on Tuesday announced that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $50 per net ton.
- The price increase is effective immediately with all new orders.
- Cliffs’ minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $750 per net ton, the company said.
- The additional price increase is in response to market feedback following its November price increase, as well as improving dynamics in the raw materials and distribution markets.
