Grupo Televisa says Megacable board rejected offer for merger

Dec. 13, 2022

  • Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) said Megacable's board rejected a merger proposal made last month. Grupo Televisa shares were halted after earlier climbing 11%.
  • Televisa plans to pursue other alternatives with Megacable on a merger, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report, which cited a Mexico stock exchange filing.
  • The Televisa proposal included Megcable shareholders owning 45% of the  erged company with Televisa (TV) owning about 55%. Megacable holders would receive a 14.8 billion peso special dividend and Megacable would remain publicly listed on the Mexican stock exchange.
  • Reuters reported news of a potential deal earlier.

