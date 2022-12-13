Grupo Televisa says Megacable board rejected offer for merger
Dec. 13, 2022 3:18 PM ETGrupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) said Megacable's board rejected a merger proposal made last month. Grupo Televisa shares were halted after earlier climbing 11%.
- Televisa plans to pursue other alternatives with Megacable on a merger, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report, which cited a Mexico stock exchange filing.
- The Televisa proposal included Megcable shareholders owning 45% of the erged company with Televisa (TV) owning about 55%. Megacable holders would receive a 14.8 billion peso special dividend and Megacable would remain publicly listed on the Mexican stock exchange.
- Reuters reported news of a potential deal earlier.
