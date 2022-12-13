Boeing CEO: We will overcome supply chain issues eventually, but 2023 could be tough

In the wake of a major order from United Airlines (UAL), Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the airplane maker is "slowly and steadily" working to overcome supply chain bottlenecks.

Speaking to CNBC, the head of Boeing (NYSE:BA) predicted that next year will remain "tough" in terms of supply chain constraints, but the issue should get much better by the following year.

"This is not a one-quarter, two-quarter fix. This is a steady whack-a-mole kind of situation and that's what we're doing," he said.

Earlier in the day United Airlines (UAL) announced an order to buy 100 787 Dreamliners, with options to buy 100 more. The order also includes 100 737 MAX jets. Meanwhile, the company announced delivery of 48 commercial airplanes in November, bringing the yearly total to 411.

Looking at the stock performance, BA has outperformed the broader markets index over a period of one year. BA has lost around 5% vs. the S&P 500 (SP500) decline of approximately 13%. BA finished Tuesday's trading with a fractional advance.

Tuesday's historic order is a big boost to Boeing, whose stock price has lost almost 60% of its value from its record high in 2019.

