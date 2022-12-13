Highwoods Properties works with Bromley to develop office in Tampa, Florida

  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) stock perked up 2.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading after it formed another joint venture with The Bromley Companies to construct Midtown East, a multi-customer office development project located in Tampa, Florida's Westshore submarket, the office REIT said.
  • The 50-50 joint venture will own 134K square feet of an 18-story tower upon completion of the project.
  • The total expected investment for the project is approximately $83M, and construction of the projected is anticipated to start in Q1 2023 with a scheduled completion date in Q1 2025.
  • Note that Highwoods (HIW) owns an 80% interest in a joint venture with Bromley that developed and owns Midtown West, a 150K square foot, $71M office project that was 92.5% leased as of September 30.
  • "The proven success of Midtown West, which broke ground in the fourth quarter of 2019 and leased up according to pro forma even in the midst of a global pandemic, has demonstrated how quickly Midtown Tampa has become the premier office destination for growing companies in Tampa," said Highwoods President and CEO Ted Klinck.
  • In October, Highwoods got a new $200M term loan.

