MoneyGram received California approval for sale to Madison Dearborn
Dec. 13, 2022 3:43 PM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) won approval from a California regulator for its planned sale to Madison Dearborn Partners.
- California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation approved the sale of MoneyGram (MGI) to the private equity firm last month, according to an earlier filing posted on the agency's December bulletin.
- The latest state approval comes after a New York regulator OK'd the deal last month. MoneyGram said early last month that the transaction still needed approval from three state regulators.
- MoneyGram (MGI) agreed to be sold to Madison Dearborn for $11/share in February.
Comments (2)