MoneyGram received California approval for sale to Madison Dearborn

Dec. 13, 2022

  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) won approval from a California regulator for its planned sale to Madison Dearborn Partners.
  • California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation approved the sale of MoneyGram (MGI) to the private equity firm last month, according to an earlier filing posted on the agency's December bulletin.
  • The latest state approval comes after a New York regulator OK'd the deal last month. MoneyGram said early last month that the transaction still needed approval from three state regulators.
  • MoneyGram (MGI) agreed to be sold to Madison Dearborn for $11/share in February.

Comments (2)

