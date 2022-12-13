ABM Industries Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.01B beats by $50M

Dec. 13, 2022 4:04 PM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ABM Industries press release (NYSE:ABM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $2.01B (+18.2% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $130.7 million, compared to $111.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 6.8%, unchanged from the prior year period.
  • Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, which is a 12.8% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 0.6 million shares of its common stock at an average share price of $39.69, for a total cost of $23.0 million.
  • Outlook: For fiscal 2023, ABM expects GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.43 to $2.63, and adjusted EPS of $3.40 to $3.60. Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be in the range of 6.4% to 6.8%, consistent with recent performance. Interest expense is expected to be in the range of $71 million to $74 million for fiscal 2023, an increase of more than $30 million from fiscal 2022, at the mid-point of the forecast.
  • Shares -4.08%.

