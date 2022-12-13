Braze Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.07, revenue of $93.13M beats by $2.53M

Dec. 13, 2022 4:08 PM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Braze press release (NASDAQ:BRZE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $93.13M (+45.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.53M.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 69.7% compared to 70.3% in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.
  • Dollar-based net retention for all customers for the trailing 12 months ended October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021 was 126% and 126%, respectively; dollar-based net retention for customers with annual recurring revenue of $500,000 or more was 129% compared to 136% in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.
  • Total customers increased to 1,715 as of October 31, 2022 from 1,247 as of October 31, 2021; 148 of our customers had ARR of $500,000 or more as of October 31, 2022, compared to 97 customers as of October 31, 2021

