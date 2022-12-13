QuidelOrtho in selloff on inaugural investor day

  • Diagnostic product maker QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) lost ~15% on Tuesday as the company conducted its inaugural Investor Day following the combination of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in May 2022.
  • More than 1.8M QuidelOrtho (QDEL) shares changed hands compared to the 65-day average volume of ~631.6, while investors attributed the selloff to concerns about the long-term guidance the management shared at the event.
  • Ahead of the investor day, the company announced the separation of the chairman and chief executive positions, marking a major step towards improving governance and independent oversight by the Board.
  • On Monday, Citi upgraded QuidelOrtho (QDEL) to Buy from Neutral, noting that the company’s current valuation indicates a compelling entry point.
  • QuidelOrtho (QDEL) was launched in May after San Diego, CA-based Quidel agreed to buy the in vitro diagnostics company Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for ~$6B in December 2021.

