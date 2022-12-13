Flower Foods to acquire Papa Pita Bakery in Utah
Dec. 13, 2022 4:16 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Packaged bakery foods firm Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Papa Pita Bakery, manufacturer and distributer of bagels, tortillas, breads, buns, English muffins, and flat breads.
- The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
- Papa Pita, which was founded in 1983, operates in West Jordan, Utah. The company's primary brands include Papa Pita, Great Grains, Bubba's Bagels, and Maya's Tortillas.
- Through the acquisition, Flowers expects to establish a presence in the western United States.
- Flowers plans to fund the transaction with cash on-hand and existing credit facilities.
Comments (2)