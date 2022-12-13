Flower Foods to acquire Papa Pita Bakery in Utah

Dec. 13, 2022
  • Packaged bakery foods firm Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Papa Pita Bakery, manufacturer and distributer of bagels, tortillas, breads, buns, English muffins, and flat breads.
  • The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Papa Pita, which was founded in 1983, operates in West Jordan, Utah. The company's primary brands include Papa Pita, Great Grains, Bubba's Bagels, and Maya's Tortillas.
  • Through the acquisition, Flowers expects to establish a presence in the western United States.
  • Flowers plans to fund the transaction with cash on-hand and existing credit facilities.

Comments (2)

