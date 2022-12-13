Arena Group to acquire digital assets of Men's Journal, other lifestyle brands for $28.5M

Dec. 13, 2022 4:17 PM ETThe Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) said Tuesday it will acquire the digital assets of Men's Journal, Men's Fitness, Surfer, Powder, Bike, SKATEboarding, Snowboarder and NewSchoolers from accelerate360.
  • The purchase price is $28.5M, including $25M in cash up front and ~$3.5M in deferred payments.
  • The addition of the active lifestyle brands will enable Arena (AREN) to add a fourth vertical - the Men's Journal Lifestyle Media - to complement its sports, finance and lifestyle arenas.
  • The deal is expected to be completed on December 15.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.