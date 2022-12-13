Arena Group to acquire digital assets of Men's Journal, other lifestyle brands for $28.5M
Dec. 13, 2022 4:17 PM ETThe Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) said Tuesday it will acquire the digital assets of Men's Journal, Men's Fitness, Surfer, Powder, Bike, SKATEboarding, Snowboarder and NewSchoolers from accelerate360.
- The purchase price is $28.5M, including $25M in cash up front and ~$3.5M in deferred payments.
- The addition of the active lifestyle brands will enable Arena (AREN) to add a fourth vertical - the Men's Journal Lifestyle Media - to complement its sports, finance and lifestyle arenas.
- The deal is expected to be completed on December 15.
Comments