WillScot Mobile Mini to divest UK storage to Algeco UK Holdings for ~£335M
Dec. 13, 2022 4:19 PM ETWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Flexible workspace and portable storage solutions provider WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) is set to divest its U.K. storage segment to Algeco UK Holdings for an enterprise value of ~£335M.
- The proceeds will be used to support the company's growth investments in the North American Modular and Storage operating segments and other capital allocation priorities.
- The transaction, subject to regulatory approval in the U.K., is expected to close in Q1 2023.
- WSC does not anticipate any impact to operating results from the divestiture.
- WSC shares were trading +0.01% post-market.
- Source: Press Release
