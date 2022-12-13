WillScot Mobile Mini to divest UK storage to Algeco UK Holdings for ~£335M

  • Flexible workspace and portable storage solutions provider WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) is set to divest its U.K. storage segment to Algeco UK Holdings for an enterprise value of ~£335M.
  • The proceeds will be used to support the company's growth investments in the North American Modular and Storage operating segments and other capital allocation priorities.
  • The transaction, subject to regulatory approval in the U.K., is expected to close in Q1 2023.
  • WSC does not anticipate any impact to operating results from the divestiture.
  • WSC shares were trading +0.01% post-market.
