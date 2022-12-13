Zedge GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.16, revenue of $6.9M misses by $0.43M
Dec. 13, 2022 4:24 PM ETZedge, Inc. (ZDGE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Zedge press release (NYSE:ZDGE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $6.9M (+14.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.43M.
- Monthly active users, or MAU, captures the number of unique users that used our Zedge App during the previous 30-days of the relevant period, is useful for evaluating consumer engagement with our App which correlates to advertising revenue as more users drive more ad impressions for sale. It also allows readers and potential advertisers to evaluate the size of our user base.
- Zedge Premium Gross Transaction Value, or GTV, is the total dollar amount of transactions conducted through the Zedge Premium Marketplace. As Zedge Premium is an internal focus for growth, we believe that this metric will help investors evaluate the progress we are making in growing this part of our business.
Comments