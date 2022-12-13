Beer buzz: Sales trends solid off pricing, hard seltzer goes flat, and World Cup boost

Beer sales showed some solid trends in the latest batch of Nielsen data of retail store sales.

Total beer sales rose 4.4% for the four-week period that ended on December 3 and was up 5.8% for the 12-week tracking period. Import sales outpaced domestic sales by a wide margin, while craft beer sales were sluggish.

For the 12-week tracking period, Anheuser-Busch (+4.4% Y/Y), Molson Coors (TAP) +6.7%, and Constellations Brands (STZ) +14.7%, and Boston Beer (SAM) +3.0% all saw growth, while Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) -6.7% lagged behind.

Notable brand winners over the 12 weeks included Michelob Ultra Lager +12.7%, Modelo Especial +15.3%, Corona Extra +11.6%, and Pacific +53.9%.

Of note, hard seltzer sales have fallen off with brands like Truly Hard Seltzer -22.3% Y/Y, Bud Light Seltzer -23.5%, and Vizzy -23.7% having a hard time keeping up with last year's pace. With a 7.3% market share of the combined beer category, hard seltzer is now well below the peak share level of 12.1%, noted Cowen analyst Vivian Azer.

Beer dollar sales were boosted by price increases to help offset some volume weakness. For the current month, beer sales are anticipated to get a boost from the World Cup. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) typically sees an incremental boost in beer sales during the World Cup, while the event is also expected to provide a big tailwind for Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) from the global focus on the tournament. Of course, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) had a bit of rough start to the World Cup after a last-minute decision was made to ban the sale of alcohol at the stadiums in Qatar where the games are being played. However, those sales are just a small part of the overall benefit forecast for BUD from the World Cup. While the beer giant is trying to work recover lost World Cup beer sales by negotiating with FIFA over a future contract, there could be a slight Q4 earnings hit. A-B Chief Supply Office Peter Kramer noted the company had to ship its beer to Qatar by ocean freight without any local breweries to tap into. After finding refrigerated warehouse space to keep the beer cool in Qatar's hot temperatures, Anheuser-Busch InBev is now trying to work out the logistics of sending beer to the winning nation as part of a marketing campaign that it hopes will boost the brand.

For investors looking for a refreshing stock play - Molson Coors (TAP), Ambev (ABEV) and Boston Beer (SAM) all have Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings of Buy heading into the new year.