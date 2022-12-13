AssetMark Financial's platform assets rise 5.2% in November vs. October

Dec. 13, 2022 4:29 PM ETAssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Closeup shot of an unrecognisable businesswoman calculating finances in an office

PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

  • AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) saw its platform assets climb 5.2% to $87.1B at the end of November, though that's down 3.0% from a year before, it said Tuesday.
  • Net flows of $280M slipped from $283M in the prior month and $994M in the year-ago period.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $3.27B, down 6.3% from October byt up 24.8% from a year ago.
  • Number of households increased to 224,983 from 225,103 in October and from 207,432 in November 2021.
  • Previously, (Nov. 1) AssetMark Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.06, revenue of $154.66M beats by $44.84M.

