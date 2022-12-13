Netcapital announces proposed stock offering

Dec. 13, 2022 4:33 PM ETNetcapital Inc. (NCPL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) said Tuesday it intends to offer to sell its shares in an underwritten public offering.
  • The underwriter will be given a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold in this offering to cover any over-allotments.
  • There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, capex, working capital and G&A expenses.
  • Shares of Netcapital (NCPL), which ended 58.8% higher on Tuesday, dropped 14.6% after the bell.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.