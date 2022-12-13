Netcapital announces proposed stock offering
Dec. 13, 2022 4:33 PM ETNetcapital Inc. (NCPL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) said Tuesday it intends to offer to sell its shares in an underwritten public offering.
- The underwriter will be given a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold in this offering to cover any over-allotments.
- There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, capex, working capital and G&A expenses.
- Shares of Netcapital (NCPL), which ended 58.8% higher on Tuesday, dropped 14.6% after the bell.
