Kaspien Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.92 misses by $0.18, revenue of $29.15M misses by $3.34M
Dec. 13, 2022 4:35 PM ETKaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kaspien Holdings press release (NASDAQ:KSPN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.92 misses by $0.18.
- Revenue of $29.15M (-9.4% Y/Y) misses by $3.34M.
- Gross profit decreased 17.9% to $6.6 million or 22.6% of net revenue from $8.0 million or 24.9% of net revenue in the comparable year-ago period.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the comparable year-ago period.
- As of October 29, 2022, the Company had borrowings under its credit facility of $9.5 million and had $5.2 million available for borrowing.
- Shares -10.49%.
