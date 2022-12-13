United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock slid nearly 7% on Tuesday after announcing a deal to purchase up to 200 planes from Boeing (BA).

The agreement with Boeing entails the purchase of 100 new 787 Dreamliners between 2024 and 2032 with the option to purchase 100 more. The deal was cited by Boeing as the largest single Dreamliner order in history. United is also purchasing 100 737 MAX jets, exercising 44 existing options and placing 56 new orders.

"United emerged from the pandemic as the world's leading global airline and the flag carrier of the United States," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "This order further solidifies our lead and creates new opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders by accelerating our plan to connect more people to more places around the globe and deliver the best experience in the sky."

However, the hefty spending that projects capital expenditures for 2023 and 2024 to hit $9B and $11B, respectively, appeared to provoke some caution from the market on Tuesday.

Additionally, air fares continued to fall in November, leading much of the airline sector lower on Tuesday and some cautious commentary from Spirit Airlines and JetBlue loomed over the space.