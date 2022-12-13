Vallon Pharma surges 85% on acquisition of GRI Bio in an all-stock transaction
Dec. 13, 2022 4:37 PM ETVLONBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Vallon Pharma (VLON) has agreed to merge with privately held biotech firm GRI Bio in an all-stock transaction.
- (VLON) has surged 85% after the bell.
- Under the agreement, Vallon will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests of GRI Bio, by means of reverse triangular merger. GRI Bio will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Vallon.
- The combined company will focus on advancing GRI Bio’s innovative pipeline of NKT cell regulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases.
- The combined company is expected to operate under the name "GRI Bio" and will focus on the development of GRI Bio’s pipeline and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GRI".
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
- GRI Bio has committed capital to fund planned operations of the combined company into mid-2024.
- Altium Capital has agreed to invest about $15M at the close of the merger in cash and committed to an additional $10M future investment.
- GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621 is a small molecule RAR-βɣ dual agonist that inhibits the activity of human NKT I cells.
