Dec. 13, 2022
- PHX Minerals press release (NYSE:PHX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $17.55M (+331.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.15M.
- Royalty production volumes for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 15% to a record 1,842 Mmcfe, and total production volumes for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 7% to 2,592 Mmcfe, compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2022.
- Total debt was $28.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.10x at Sept. 30, 2022.
- During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 923 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $13.5 million, bringing the total acquisitions in fiscal year 2022 to 4,570 net royalty acres for approximately $48.0 million.
- Shares +0.28%.
