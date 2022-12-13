Rubicon to delist shares from Nasdaq Capital Market, stock falls 18% after hours
Dec. 13, 2022 4:42 PM ETRubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) said Tuesday it will voluntarily delist its stock from Nasdaq Capital Market, expected to become effective on December 30.
- The news sent its shares tumbling ~18% after hours.
- The company expects its stock will be quoted on the Pink Sheets platform, operated by OTC Markets.
- However, there is no guarantee that trading of the stock will continue on the Pink Sheets or otherwise.
- Rubicon (RBCN) in October received notifications from Nasdaq that it was no longer in compliance with various independent director requirements for continued listing.
- The company determined that voluntary delisting will be in the best interests of its shareholders.
Comments