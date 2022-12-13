Why did Coinbase stock slide today? Worries over FTX and USDC

Dec. 13, 2022 4:54 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), USDCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments

Coinbase Releases Third-Quarter Financial Results

Leon Neal

  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock tumbled 9.2% in Tuesday trading as worries about FTX continue to spread across the cryptocurrency sector.
  • News absorbed by markets today include Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest on Monday evening and FTX's current CEO, John J. Ray, III, testimony to a House committee disclosing that FTX had "virtually no" internal controls or recordkeeping when it came to how funds were linked across SBF's empire. In addition, the SEC filed a lawsuit against SBF, alleging that he defrauded FTX's investors and customers.
  • Another potential catalyst for Coinbase's (COIN) drop is its connection with USD Coin (OTC:USDC). Binance suspended withdrawals of USDC for a few hours on Tuesday as that exchange saw ~$1.4B net withdrawals during the session.
  • Coinbase has a stake in USD Coin (OTC:USDC) with Circle Internet Financial, and USDC represents an important part of Coinbase's interest income.
  • Since May, SA's Quant system has warned that Coinbase (COIN) has a high risk of performing poorly.
  • Last week, Mizuho downgraded Coinbase (COIN) to Underperform, questioning the crypto exchange's interest income prospects.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.