Why did Coinbase stock slide today? Worries over FTX and USDC
Dec. 13, 2022 4:54 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), USDCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock tumbled 9.2% in Tuesday trading as worries about FTX continue to spread across the cryptocurrency sector.
- News absorbed by markets today include Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest on Monday evening and FTX's current CEO, John J. Ray, III, testimony to a House committee disclosing that FTX had "virtually no" internal controls or recordkeeping when it came to how funds were linked across SBF's empire. In addition, the SEC filed a lawsuit against SBF, alleging that he defrauded FTX's investors and customers.
- Another potential catalyst for Coinbase's (COIN) drop is its connection with USD Coin (OTC:USDC). Binance suspended withdrawals of USDC for a few hours on Tuesday as that exchange saw ~$1.4B net withdrawals during the session.
- Coinbase has a stake in USD Coin (OTC:USDC) with Circle Internet Financial, and USDC represents an important part of Coinbase's interest income.
- Since May, SA's Quant system has warned that Coinbase (COIN) has a high risk of performing poorly.
- Last week, Mizuho downgraded Coinbase (COIN) to Underperform, questioning the crypto exchange's interest income prospects.
Comments (5)