Drive Shack stock slides 50% aftermarket on voluntary delisting from NYSE

Dec. 13, 2022

Golf clubs and golf balls on a green lawn in a beautiful golf course with morning sunshine.

Somchai Sookkasem/iStock via Getty Images

  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock slid ~50% aftermarket as the golf-related leisure and entertainment firm said it will voluntarily delist from NYSE, expected to be effective on or about January 3.
  • The firm was earlier notified that its securities were not in compliance with NYSE's continued listing rules.
  • Drive Shack (DS) determined that going dark is the best path due to expected cost savings and its current inability to realize the traditional benefits of public company status.
  • The company intends to file an application for its stock to be listed on the OTCQX platform, operated by OTC Markets, and intends to receive approval in Q1.
  • There is no guarantee that trading of the stock will be approved for the OTCQX or otherwise.
  • BTIG last month turned cautious on Drive Shack (DS) as an imperative capital raise failed to materialize.

