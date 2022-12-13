Drive Shack stock slides 50% aftermarket on voluntary delisting from NYSE
Dec. 13, 2022 4:54 PM ETDrive Shack Inc. (DS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock slid ~50% aftermarket as the golf-related leisure and entertainment firm said it will voluntarily delist from NYSE, expected to be effective on or about January 3.
- The firm was earlier notified that its securities were not in compliance with NYSE's continued listing rules.
- Drive Shack (DS) determined that going dark is the best path due to expected cost savings and its current inability to realize the traditional benefits of public company status.
- The company intends to file an application for its stock to be listed on the OTCQX platform, operated by OTC Markets, and intends to receive approval in Q1.
- There is no guarantee that trading of the stock will be approved for the OTCQX or otherwise.
- BTIG last month turned cautious on Drive Shack (DS) as an imperative capital raise failed to materialize.
