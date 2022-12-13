Lennar Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 14, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $4.90 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $10.08B (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- SA contributor Individual Trader believes there is significant upside to Lennar (LEN) as its valuation and profitability trends are attractive and forward-looking earnings revisions remain very stable.
Comments