Sandfort replaces Ridge as chairman of WD-40

Dec. 13, 2022 4:58 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Gregory Sandfort as non-executive chairman of the board of directors.
  • Sandfort replaces Garry Ridge as chairman following his retirement from the board after the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
  • Sandfort remains a member of the compensation committee, corporate governance committee, and finance committee.
  • Sandfort was initially elected to the company's board in 2011 and has served as its lead independent director since 2020.
  • Sandfort had served as CEO of Tractor Supply Company from 2012 to 2020.
  • The company also announced that Cynthia Burks was elected to the board at the annual meeting.
  • The board is currently composed of 12 directors.
  • Burks most recently served as senior vice president and chief people and culture officer at Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche.

