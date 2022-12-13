Sandfort replaces Ridge as chairman of WD-40
Dec. 13, 2022 4:58 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Gregory Sandfort as non-executive chairman of the board of directors.
- Sandfort replaces Garry Ridge as chairman following his retirement from the board after the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
- Sandfort remains a member of the compensation committee, corporate governance committee, and finance committee.
- Sandfort was initially elected to the company's board in 2011 and has served as its lead independent director since 2020.
- Sandfort had served as CEO of Tractor Supply Company from 2012 to 2020.
- The company also announced that Cynthia Burks was elected to the board at the annual meeting.
- The board is currently composed of 12 directors.
- Burks most recently served as senior vice president and chief people and culture officer at Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche.
