QCR extends exchange offer for fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes
Dec. 13, 2022 5:02 PM ETQCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) said Tuesday it extended its registered exchange offer to exchange up to $45M of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 for any and all outstanding unregistered fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.
- The exchange offer, which was scheduled to expire at 11.59 pm ET on December 12, will now expire at 11.59 pm ET on December 19.
- All other terms will remain effective.
- As of December 12, ~$41.3M of the outstanding notes were tendered for exchange, representing ~91.7% of the outstanding notes.
