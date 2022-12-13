Trip.com Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Dec. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 14, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.18 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $909.95M (+9.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TCOM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor The Value Pendulum maintained Hold rating on Trip.com (TCOM) as its financial numbers will only recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

