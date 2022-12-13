Cytokinetics faces setback as FDA advisory panel fails to endorse heart failure drug
Dec. 13, 2022 5:15 PM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The US FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee Tuesday afternoon, by an 8-3 margin, voted that the benefits of Cytokinetics' (NASDAQ:CYTK) omecamtiv mecarbil for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction do not outweigh the risks.
- Cytokinetics supported its application with only one phase 3 trial. In FDA briefing documents, agency officials wrote that "this single trial as the basis of the NDA was not accompanied by confirmatory evidence" and cited uncertainty over whether the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.
- Omecamtiv mecarbil has an FDA action date of Feb. 28, 2023.
- Cytokinetics (CYTK) was halted for trading on Tuesday due to the meeting.
Comments