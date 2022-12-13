BIMI amends previously entered deal for buying 3 hospitals in China
Dec. 13, 2022 5:16 PM ETBIMI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) on Tuesday entered into an amendment to its stock purchase agreement originally entered into as of April 9, 2021 for the acquisition of three hospitals in China.
- The amendment provided for the reduction of the purchase price for the hospitals from RMB 162 million to RMB 80 million.
- The amendment also includes a retroactive decrease in the closing cash payment from RMB 20 million to nil and a retroactive decrease in the closing stock payment from 800,000 shares of the company to 164,000 shares.
- As a result of the amendment, the sellers of the hospitals agreed to return RMB 20,000 cash and 636 shares of the company's common stock immediately.
- The sellers agreed that the 2021 and 2022 performance targets as set forth in the April 2021 agreement were not met and therefore, they are not entitled to either of the contingent payments provided for in the original agreement.
- In light of the forfeited performance payments due to the hospitals' failure to meet the performance targets for 2021 and 2022, a new 2023 performance target of RMB 5.5 million in net profit and a corresponding performance payment in the amount of RMB 64 million were added in the amendment.
- The amendment also included certain post-closing agreements which give the company the right to sell the hospitals back to their original owners upon the occurrence of certain events, and the original owners the right to buy the hospitals back upon occurrence of certain events.
