Danske Bank agrees to pay $413M in SEC settlement over Estonia scandal
Dec. 13, 2022 5:17 PM ETDanske Bank A/S (DNKEY), DNSKFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY) agreed to pay $413M to resolve an investigation by the U.S. Securities Exchange that it misled investors about its anti-money laundering compliance program at its Estonian branch. The SEC also alleged that the bank failed to disclose risks posed by the program's deficiencies.
- In September 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that Denmark's largest bank was analyzing ~$150B of transactions at its tiny Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money laundering probe. In October 2018, the U.S. Justice Department started a criminal investigation into the the matter, where $230B from accounts linked to Russia and other former Soviet countries were funneled into Europe through Danske's (OTCPK:DNSKF) the Estonian branch.
- Earlier this year, Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) decided not to pay out dividends for 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 as it was still in talks with authorities to resolve the Estonia matter.
Comments