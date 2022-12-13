Danske Bank agrees to pay $413M in SEC settlement over Estonia scandal

Dec. 13, 2022 5:17 PM ETDanske Bank A/S (DNKEY), DNSKFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Official logo of the Danish bank Danske Bank. Danske Bankis a Danish multinational banking and financial services corporation.

RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY) agreed to pay $413M to resolve an investigation by the U.S. Securities Exchange that it misled investors about its anti-money laundering compliance program at its Estonian branch. The SEC also alleged that the bank failed to disclose risks posed by the program's deficiencies.
  • In September 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that Denmark's largest bank was analyzing ~$150B of transactions at its tiny Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money laundering probe. In October 2018, the U.S. Justice Department started a criminal investigation into the the matter, where $230B from accounts linked to Russia and other former Soviet countries were funneled into Europe through Danske's (OTCPK:DNSKF) the Estonian branch.
  • Earlier this year, Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) decided not to pay out dividends for 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 as it was still in talks with authorities to resolve the Estonia matter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.