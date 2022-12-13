RCI Hospitality Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETRCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 14, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.36 (-13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $69.68M (+26.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RICK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision, while revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision.
- SA contributor Jussi Askola is bullish on RCI (RICK) as it has a clear path to 20% FCF per share growth but trades at less than 10x FCF.
