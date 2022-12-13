BRP announces incremental $500M term loan
- BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) said Tuesday it obtained an incremental $500M term loan, proceeds of which allowed full repayment of the existing $100M term loan B-2 due 2024 and are expected to be used to repay the drawn balance under its revolving credit facility.
- The new term loan tranche bears interest at a rate of term SOFR plus 3.5%, with a term SOFR floor of 0.5%, and matures on December 13, 2029.
- Pursuant to the refinancing, the amount outstanding under the term facility (including term loan B-1) will be $1.98B.
