BRP announces incremental $500M term loan

Dec. 13, 2022 5:26 PM ETBRP Inc. (DOOO), DOO:CADOO:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

In deep powder snowdrift snowmobile rider driving fast.

Bicho_raro/iStock via Getty Images

  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) said Tuesday it obtained an incremental $500M term loan, proceeds of which allowed full repayment of the existing $100M term loan B-2 due 2024 and are expected to be used to repay the drawn balance under its revolving credit facility.
  • The new term loan tranche bears interest at a rate of term SOFR plus 3.5%, with a term SOFR floor of 0.5%, and matures on December 13, 2029.
  • Pursuant to the refinancing, the amount outstanding under the term facility (including term loan B-1) will be $1.98B.

