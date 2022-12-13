Methanex names new CFO, announces other top level changes

Dec. 13, 2022

  • Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Tuesday announced a series of senior management appointments, most notably a new CFO.
  • Current vice president of corporate finance Dean Richardson has been appointed chief financial officer and senior VP of finance as of February 1, 2023. Richardson will replace retiring CFO Ian Cameron.
  • The company said, as previously announced, Rich Sumner will assume the role of president and CEO as of January 1, 2023.
  • Kevin Maloney has been appointed as SVP of Corporate Development.
  • Gustavo Parra has been appointed as SVP of Manufacturing, replacing Kevin Henderson.
  • Karine Delbarre has been appointed as SVP of Global Marketing & Logistics, filling the vacancy left by Rich Sumner.
  • Mark Allard has been appointed SVP of Low Carbon Solutions.
  • Kevin Price has been appointed as SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

